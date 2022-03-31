Wolverhampton Wanderers matches up with Aston Villa at Molineux Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on CNBC. With 36 points, Aston Villa is currently ninth in the league table. Wolverhampton has 46 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa

Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, April 2, 2022 Match Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV: CNBC

CNBC Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolverhampton and Aston Villa Stats

Aston Villa has scored 41 goals in 29 matches (ninth in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 26 in 30 (fourth in league).

Wolverhampton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (31 in 30 games), and Aston Villa is 11th in goals conceded (40 in 29).

Aston Villa has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which is ninth in the league.

Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +5 on the season, eighth in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

Ollie Watkins has seven goals in 26 games -- tops on Aston Villa, and 25th in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Aston Villa is Jacob Ramsey, who has six goals in 28 games.

Danny Ings is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with five in 25 games (17th in league).

Wolverhampton Key Players

Aston Villa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/10/2022 Leeds W 3-0 Away 3/13/2022 West Ham L 2-1 Away 3/19/2022 Arsenal L 1-0 Home 4/2/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 4/9/2022 Tottenham - Home 4/23/2022 Leicester City - Away 4/30/2022 Norwich City - Home

Wolverhampton Schedule