How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers matches up with Aston Villa at Molineux Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on CNBC. With 36 points, Aston Villa is currently ninth in the league table. Wolverhampton has 46 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa

Wolverhampton and Aston Villa Stats

  • Aston Villa has scored 41 goals in 29 matches (ninth in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 26 in 30 (fourth in league).
  • Wolverhampton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (31 in 30 games), and Aston Villa is 11th in goals conceded (40 in 29).
  • Aston Villa has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which is ninth in the league.
  • Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +5 on the season, eighth in the league.

Aston Villa Key Players

  • Ollie Watkins has seven goals in 26 games -- tops on Aston Villa, and 25th in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for Aston Villa is Jacob Ramsey, who has six goals in 28 games.
  • Danny Ings is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with five in 25 games (17th in league).

Wolverhampton Key Players

Aston Villa Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Leeds

W 3-0

Away

3/13/2022

West Ham

L 2-1

Away

3/19/2022

Arsenal

L 1-0

Home

4/2/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

4/9/2022

Tottenham

-

Home

4/23/2022

Leicester City

-

Away

4/30/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Watford

W 4-0

Home

3/13/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

3/18/2022

Leeds

L 3-2

Home

4/2/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

4/8/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

4/24/2022

Burnley

-

Away

4/30/2022

Brighton

-

Home

How To Watch

April
2
2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa

TV CHANNEL: CNBC
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

