How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Aston Villa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wolverhampton Wanderers matches up with Aston Villa at Molineux Stadium on Saturday at 10:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on CNBC. With 36 points, Aston Villa is currently ninth in the league table. Wolverhampton has 46 points, and is in eighth place.
How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Aston Villa
- Match Day: Saturday, April 2, 2022
- Match Time: 10:00 AM ET
- TV: CNBC
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton and Aston Villa Stats
- Aston Villa has scored 41 goals in 29 matches (ninth in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 26 in 30 (fourth in league).
- Wolverhampton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (31 in 30 games), and Aston Villa is 11th in goals conceded (40 in 29).
- Aston Villa has a goal differential of +1 on the season, which is ninth in the league.
- Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +5 on the season, eighth in the league.
Aston Villa Key Players
- Ollie Watkins has seven goals in 26 games -- tops on Aston Villa, and 25th in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Aston Villa is Jacob Ramsey, who has six goals in 28 games.
- Danny Ings is Aston Villa's leader in assists, with five in 25 games (17th in league).
Wolverhampton Key Players
Aston Villa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/10/2022
Leeds
W 3-0
Away
3/13/2022
West Ham
L 2-1
Away
3/19/2022
Arsenal
L 1-0
Home
4/2/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
4/9/2022
Tottenham
-
Home
4/23/2022
Leicester City
-
Away
4/30/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/10/2022
Watford
W 4-0
Home
3/13/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
3/18/2022
Leeds
L 3-2
Home
4/2/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
4/8/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
4/24/2022
Burnley
-
Away
4/30/2022
Brighton
-
Home
