Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wolverhampton Wanderers plays Chelsea FC at Molineux Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league, with 37 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 24.
How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea
- Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton and Chelsea Stats
- Chelsea is third in the Premier League offensively (2.3 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is fourth defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
- Wolverhampton has scored 13 goals in 17 games (19th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 12 in 17 (second in league).
- Chelsea has a goal differential of +27 for the season, which ranks third in the league.
- In terms of goal differential, Wolverhampton is ninth in the league, at -1.
Chelsea Key Players
- Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has seven goals (on 21 shots) in 15 league games.
- Reece James is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots, 1.0 per game) in 14 league appearances.
- Chelsea's leader in assists is James, who has five in 14 games (fifth in league).
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Hee-chan Hwang is Wolverhampton's top goal-scorer this year, with four in 14 games (24th in league).
- Wolverhampton's second-leading scorer is Raul Jimenez, with three in 16 games.
- Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with two in 16 games (33rd in league).
Chelsea Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
West Ham
L 3-2
Away
12/11/2021
Leeds
W 3-2
Home
12/16/2021
Everton
D 1-1
Home
12/19/2021
Wolverhampton
-
Away
12/26/2021
Aston Villa
-
Away
12/29/2021
Brighton
-
Home
1/2/2022
Liverpool
-
Home
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Liverpool
L 1-0
Home
12/11/2021
Manchester City
L 1-0
Away
12/15/2021
Brighton
W 1-0
Away
12/19/2021
Chelsea
-
Home
12/26/2021
Watford
-
Home
12/28/2021
Arsenal
-
Away
1/3/2022
Manchester United
-
Away
