Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers plays Chelsea FC at Molineux Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league, with 37 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 24.

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

9:00 AM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton and Chelsea Stats

Chelsea is third in the Premier League offensively (2.3 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is fourth defensively (0.8 conceded per game).

Wolverhampton has scored 13 goals in 17 games (19th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 12 in 17 (second in league).

Chelsea has a goal differential of +27 for the season, which ranks third in the league.

In terms of goal differential, Wolverhampton is ninth in the league, at -1.

Chelsea Key Players

Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has seven goals (on 21 shots) in 15 league games.

Reece James is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots, 1.0 per game) in 14 league appearances.

Chelsea's leader in assists is James, who has five in 14 games (fifth in league).

Wolverhampton Key Players

Hee-chan Hwang is Wolverhampton's top goal-scorer this year, with four in 14 games (24th in league).

Wolverhampton's second-leading scorer is Raul Jimenez, with three in 16 games.

Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with two in 16 games (33rd in league).

Chelsea Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 West Ham L 3-2 Away 12/11/2021 Leeds W 3-2 Home 12/16/2021 Everton D 1-1 Home 12/19/2021 Wolverhampton - Away 12/26/2021 Aston Villa - Away 12/29/2021 Brighton - Home 1/2/2022 Liverpool - Home

Wolverhampton Schedule