Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:

    Wolverhampton Wanderers plays Chelsea FC at Molineux Stadium on Sunday at 9:00 AM ET in the Premier League, with the action broadcast on USA Network. Chelsea is currently third in the league, with 37 points. Wolverhampton is eighth, with 24.

    How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

    • Match Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
    • Match Time: 9:00 AM ET
    • TV: USA Network
    • Stadium: Molineux Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Wolverhampton and Chelsea Stats

    • Chelsea is third in the Premier League offensively (2.3 goals per game), and Wolverhampton is fourth defensively (0.8 conceded per game).
    • Wolverhampton has scored 13 goals in 17 games (19th in the Premier League), and Chelsea has conceded 12 in 17 (second in league).
    • Chelsea has a goal differential of +27 for the season, which ranks third in the league.
    • In terms of goal differential, Wolverhampton is ninth in the league, at -1.

    Chelsea Key Players

    • Chelsea is led by Mason Mount, who has seven goals (on 21 shots) in 15 league games.
    • Reece James is Chelsea's second-leading scorer, with four goals (on 14 shots, 1.0 per game) in 14 league appearances.
    • Chelsea's leader in assists is James, who has five in 14 games (fifth in league).

    Wolverhampton Key Players

    • Hee-chan Hwang is Wolverhampton's top goal-scorer this year, with four in 14 games (24th in league).
    • Wolverhampton's second-leading scorer is Raul Jimenez, with three in 16 games.
    • Jimenez is Wolverhampton's assist leader, with two in 16 games (33rd in league).

    Chelsea Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    West Ham

    L 3-2

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Leeds

    W 3-2

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Everton

    D 1-1

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Wolverhampton

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Aston Villa

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Brighton

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Liverpool

    -

    Home

    Wolverhampton Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Liverpool

    L 1-0

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Manchester City

    L 1-0

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Brighton

    W 1-0

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Chelsea

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Watford

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Arsenal

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Manchester United

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea

    TV CHANNEL: USA Network
    Time
    9:00
    AM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
