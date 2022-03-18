Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United will meet at Molineux Stadium on Friday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will kick off on March 18 at 4:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 46 points, Wolverhampton is eighth in the league table. Leeds has 26 points, and is in 16th place.
How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Leeds
- Match Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Match Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wolverhampton and Leeds Stats
- Wolverhampton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (29 in 29 matches), and Leeds is 20th in goals allowed (65 in 29).
- Leeds is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton is conceding 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
- Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +6 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- Leeds has a goal differential of -34 on the season, which is 19th in the league.
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Raul Jimenez has six goals in 27 games -- tops on Wolverhampton, and 29th in the league.
- The second-leading scorer for Wolverhampton is Hee-chan Hwang, who has five goals in 22 games.
- Wolverhampton's leader in assists is Jimenez, who has four (on 25 chances created) in 27 league appearances.
Leeds Key Players
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Crystal Palace
L 2-0
Home
3/10/2022
Watford
W 4-0
Home
3/13/2022
Everton
W 1-0
Away
3/18/2022
Leeds
-
Home
4/2/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
4/8/2022
Newcastle
-
Away
4/17/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
Leeds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/5/2022
Leicester City
L 1-0
Away
3/10/2022
Aston Villa
L 3-0
Home
3/13/2022
Norwich City
W 2-1
Home
3/18/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
4/2/2022
Southampton
-
Home
4/9/2022
Watford
-
Away
4/17/2022
Chelsea
-
Home
How To Watch
March
18
2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)