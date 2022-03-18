Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United will meet at Molineux Stadium on Friday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will kick off on March 18 at 4:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 46 points, Wolverhampton is eighth in the league table. Leeds has 26 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Leeds

Wolverhampton and Leeds Stats

  • Wolverhampton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (29 in 29 matches), and Leeds is 20th in goals allowed (65 in 29).
  • Leeds is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton is conceding 0.8 per game (fourth in league).
  • Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +6 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • Leeds has a goal differential of -34 on the season, which is 19th in the league.

Wolverhampton Key Players

  • Raul Jimenez has six goals in 27 games -- tops on Wolverhampton, and 29th in the league.
  • The second-leading scorer for Wolverhampton is Hee-chan Hwang, who has five goals in 22 games.
  • Wolverhampton's leader in assists is Jimenez, who has four (on 25 chances created) in 27 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Crystal Palace

L 2-0

Home

3/10/2022

Watford

W 4-0

Home

3/13/2022

Everton

W 1-0

Away

3/18/2022

Leeds

-

Home

4/2/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

4/8/2022

Newcastle

-

Away

4/17/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

Leeds Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/5/2022

Leicester City

L 1-0

Away

3/10/2022

Aston Villa

L 3-0

Home

3/13/2022

Norwich City

W 2-1

Home

3/18/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

4/2/2022

Southampton

-

Home

4/9/2022

Watford

-

Away

4/17/2022

Chelsea

-

Home

How To Watch

March
18
2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

