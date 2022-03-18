Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/18/2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United will meet at Molineux Stadium on Friday for a matchup in the Premier League. The game will kick off on March 18 at 4:00 PM ET, airing on USA Network. With 46 points, Wolverhampton is eighth in the league table. Leeds has 26 points, and is in 16th place.

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Leeds

Match Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022 Match Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Molineux Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wolverhampton and Leeds Stats

Wolverhampton is 15th in the Premier League in goals scored (29 in 29 matches), and Leeds is 20th in goals allowed (65 in 29).

Leeds is scoring 1.1 goals per game (14th in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton is conceding 0.8 per game (fourth in league).

Wolverhampton has a goal differential of +6 for the season, which ranks eighth in the league.

Leeds has a goal differential of -34 on the season, which is 19th in the league.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Raul Jimenez has six goals in 27 games -- tops on Wolverhampton, and 29th in the league.

The second-leading scorer for Wolverhampton is Hee-chan Hwang, who has five goals in 22 games.

Wolverhampton's leader in assists is Jimenez, who has four (on 25 chances created) in 27 league appearances.

Leeds Key Players

Wolverhampton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/5/2022 Crystal Palace L 2-0 Home 3/10/2022 Watford W 4-0 Home 3/13/2022 Everton W 1-0 Away 3/18/2022 Leeds - Home 4/2/2022 Aston Villa - Home 4/8/2022 Newcastle - Away 4/17/2022 Manchester City - Home

Leeds Schedule