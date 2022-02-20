Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/20/2022

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City will match up in the Premier League action on Sunday, February 20. The game at Molineux Stadium starts at 11:30 AM ET on USA Network. Wolverhampton currently has 37 points, and is eighth in the league. Leicester City has 27 points, and is in 11th place.
How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Leicester City
- Match Day: Sunday, February 20, 2022
- Match Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
Wolverhampton and Leicester City Stats
- Wolverhampton is scoring 0.9 goals per game (18th in the Premier League), and Leicester City is giving up 1.9 per game (15th in league).
- Leicester City is sixth in the Premier League in goals scored (36 in 22 matches), and Wolverhampton is first in goals conceded (17 in 23).
- In terms of goal differential, Wolverhampton is seventh in the league, at +4.
- Leicester City's goal differential (-5) is 11th in the league.
Wolverhampton Key Players
- Wolverhampton is led by Raul Jimenez, who has five goals (on 31 shots) in 21 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Wolverhampton is Hee-chan Hwang, who has four goals in 16 games.
- Jimenez is Wolverhampton's leader in assists, with two (on 23 chances created) in 21 league appearances.
Leicester City Key Players
- Jamie Vardy has nine goals in 18 games -- the leading scorer on Leicester City, and fourth in the league.
- James Maddison is Leicester City's No. 2 scorer with six goals (on 33 shots, 1.5 per game) in 22 league appearances.
- Leicester City's best playmaker is Harvey Barnes, with five assists (on 12 chances created) in 20 league appearances.
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/22/2022
Brentford
W 2-1
Away
2/10/2022
Arsenal
L 1-0
Home
2/13/2022
Tottenham
W 2-0
Away
2/20/2022
Leicester City
-
Home
2/24/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
2/27/2022
West Ham
-
Away
3/5/2022
Crystal Palace
-
Home
Leicester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/23/2022
Brighton
D 1-1
Home
2/10/2022
Liverpool
L 2-0
Away
2/13/2022
West Ham
D 2-2
Home
2/20/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
3/1/2022
Burnley
-
Away
3/5/2022
Leeds
-
Home
3/13/2022
Arsenal
-
Away
How To Watch
February
20
2022
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leicester City
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
11:30
AM/EST
