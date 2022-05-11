Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

Premier League action on Wednesday will include Manchester City meeting Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:15 PM ET from Molineux Stadium, airing on USA Network. With 86 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league table. Wolverhampton has 50 points, and is in eighth place.

How to Watch Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Wednesday, May 11, 2022 Match Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Stadium: Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton and Manchester City Stats

Manchester City has scored 89 goals in 35 matches (first in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 34 in 35 (fourth in league).

Wolverhampton is scoring 1.0 goal per match (17th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is giving up 0.6 per match (first in league).

Manchester City has a goal differential of +68 for the season, first in the league.

Wolverhampton's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 40 shots) in 34 league games.

The second-leading scorer for Manchester City is Kevin De Bruyne, who has 11 goals in 30 games.

Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has eight (on 25 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Watford W 5-1 Home 4/30/2022 Leeds W 4-0 Away 5/8/2022 Newcastle W 5-0 Home 5/11/2022 Wolverhampton - Away 5/15/2022 West Ham - Away 5/22/2022 Aston Villa - Home

Wolverhampton Schedule