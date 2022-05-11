Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Premier League action on Wednesday will include Manchester City meeting Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:15 PM ET from Molineux Stadium, airing on USA Network. With 86 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league table. Wolverhampton has 50 points, and is in eighth place.

Wolverhampton and Manchester City Stats

  • Manchester City has scored 89 goals in 35 matches (first in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 34 in 35 (fourth in league).
  • Wolverhampton is scoring 1.0 goal per match (17th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is giving up 0.6 per match (first in league).
  • Manchester City has a goal differential of +68 for the season, first in the league.
  • Wolverhampton's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.

Manchester City Key Players

  • Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 40 shots) in 34 league games.
  • The second-leading scorer for Manchester City is Kevin De Bruyne, who has 11 goals in 30 games.
  • Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has eight (on 25 chances created) in 31 league appearances.

Wolverhampton Key Players

Manchester City Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Watford

W 5-1

Home

4/30/2022

Leeds

W 4-0

Away

5/8/2022

Newcastle

W 5-0

Home

5/11/2022

Wolverhampton

-

Away

5/15/2022

West Ham

-

Away

5/22/2022

Aston Villa

-

Home

Wolverhampton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Burnley

L 1-0

Away

4/30/2022

Brighton

L 3-0

Home

5/7/2022

Chelsea

D 2-2

Away

5/11/2022

Manchester City

-

Home

5/15/2022

Norwich City

-

Home

5/22/2022

Liverpool

-

Away

May
11
2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
3:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
