Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

How to Watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Premier League action on Wednesday will include Manchester City meeting Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two clubs will kick things off at 3:15 PM ET from Molineux Stadium, airing on USA Network. With 86 points, Manchester City is currently first in the league table. Wolverhampton has 50 points, and is in eighth place.
- Match Day: Wednesday, May 11, 2022
- Match Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
- TV: USA Network
- Stadium: Molineux Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Wolverhampton and Manchester City Stats
- Manchester City has scored 89 goals in 35 matches (first in the Premier League), and Wolverhampton has given up 34 in 35 (fourth in league).
- Wolverhampton is scoring 1.0 goal per match (17th in the Premier League), and Manchester City is giving up 0.6 per match (first in league).
- Manchester City has a goal differential of +68 for the season, first in the league.
- Wolverhampton's goal differential (+1) is eighth in the league.
Manchester City Key Players
- Raheem Sterling is Manchester City's leading scorer, with 12 goals (on 40 shots) in 34 league games.
- The second-leading scorer for Manchester City is Kevin De Bruyne, who has 11 goals in 30 games.
- Manchester City's leader in assists is Gabriel Jesus, who has eight (on 25 chances created) in 31 league appearances.
Wolverhampton Key Players
Manchester City Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Watford
W 5-1
Home
4/30/2022
Leeds
W 4-0
Away
5/8/2022
Newcastle
W 5-0
Home
5/11/2022
Wolverhampton
-
Away
5/15/2022
West Ham
-
Away
5/22/2022
Aston Villa
-
Home
Wolverhampton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/24/2022
Burnley
L 1-0
Away
4/30/2022
Brighton
L 3-0
Home
5/7/2022
Chelsea
D 2-2
Away
5/11/2022
Manchester City
-
Home
5/15/2022
Norwich City
-
Home
5/22/2022
Liverpool
-
Away
