Group D play begins as Wydad Casablanca and Sagrada Esperanca face off in CAF Champions League action today.

Wydad Casablanca will be the home team in today's match and is projected to beat Sagrada Esperanca. This will be a great matchup between two teams with something to prove.

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperança Today:

Match Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream the Wydad Casablanca vs. G.D. Sagrada Esperança match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sagrada Esperanca has rattled off two straight wins, one of which was in a dominating fashion. The club beat Sporting de Cabinda 6-0 and followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Desportivo Huila.

There have been some defensive issues for Wydad Casablanca lately. Although it drew against Ittihad Tanger in the last match, it has given up five goals in the last three matches.

Wydad Casablanca has also only won one of its last three matches. The good news for the club is that it has not lost in five straight home matches. Four of the five matches have been wins and the other was a draw.

Wydad Casablanca is the favorite to win this match, but don't be surprised to see Sagrada Esperanca steal a victory on the home field of the opponents.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS 5 at 2 p.m ET to catch the CAF Champions League match.

Regional restrictions may apply.