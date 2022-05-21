Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul and Yeni Malatyaspor will meet at Yeni Malatyspor stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Super Lig. The game will kick off on May 21 at 12:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 70 points, Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently second in the league. Yeni Malatyaspor has 20 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul

Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Match Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Stadium: Yeni Malatyspor stadium

Yeni Malatyaspor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats

Fenerbahce Istanbul is first in the Super Lig offensively (1.8 goals per game), and Yeni Malatyaspor is 18th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).

Yeni Malatyaspor is scoring 0.7 goals per game (20th in the Super Lig), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is conceding 1.0 per game (third in league).

Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +30, second in the league.

Yeni Malatyaspor's goal differential (-39) is 20th in the league.

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Gaziantep FK W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Besiktas D 1-1 Away 5/15/2022 Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul D 0-0 Home 5/21/2022 Yeni Malatyaspor - Away

Yeni Malatyaspor Schedule