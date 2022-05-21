Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fenerbahce Istanbul and Yeni Malatyaspor will meet at Yeni Malatyspor stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Super Lig. The game will kick off on May 21 at 12:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 70 points, Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently second in the league. Yeni Malatyaspor has 20 points, and is in 20th place.

How to Watch Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul

  • Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: beIN Sports
  • Stadium: Yeni Malatyspor stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Yeni Malatyaspor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats

  • Fenerbahce Istanbul is first in the Super Lig offensively (1.8 goals per game), and Yeni Malatyaspor is 18th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
  • Yeni Malatyaspor is scoring 0.7 goals per game (20th in the Super Lig), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is conceding 1.0 per game (third in league).
  • Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +30, second in the league.
  • Yeni Malatyaspor's goal differential (-39) is 20th in the league.

Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Gaziantep FK

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Besiktas

D 1-1

Away

5/15/2022

Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul

D 0-0

Home

5/21/2022

Yeni Malatyaspor

-

Away

Yeni Malatyaspor Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Alanyaspor

L 2-1

Away

5/8/2022

Caykur Rizespor

L 3-1

Home

5/14/2022

Kayserispor

L 3-0

Away

5/21/2022

Fenerbahce Istanbul

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

