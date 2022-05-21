Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

How to Watch Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Fenerbahce Istanbul and Yeni Malatyaspor will meet at Yeni Malatyspor stadium on Saturday for a matchup in the Super Lig. The game will kick off on May 21 at 12:00 PM ET, airing on beIN Sports. With 70 points, Fenerbahce Istanbul is currently second in the league. Yeni Malatyaspor has 20 points, and is in 20th place.
How to Watch Yeni Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce Istanbul
- Match Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Match Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: beIN Sports
- Stadium: Yeni Malatyspor stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Yeni Malatyaspor and Fenerbahce Istanbul Stats
- Fenerbahce Istanbul is first in the Super Lig offensively (1.8 goals per game), and Yeni Malatyaspor is 18th defensively (1.8 allowed per game).
- Yeni Malatyaspor is scoring 0.7 goals per game (20th in the Super Lig), and Fenerbahce Istanbul is conceding 1.0 per game (third in league).
- Fenerbahce Istanbul's goal differential is +30, second in the league.
- Yeni Malatyaspor's goal differential (-39) is 20th in the league.
Fenerbahce Istanbul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/29/2022
Gaziantep FK
W 3-2
Home
5/8/2022
Besiktas
D 1-1
Away
5/15/2022
Fatih Karagumruk Istanbul
D 0-0
Home
5/21/2022
Yeni Malatyaspor
-
Away
Yeni Malatyaspor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Alanyaspor
L 2-1
Away
5/8/2022
Caykur Rizespor
L 3-1
Home
5/14/2022
Kayserispor
L 3-0
Away
5/21/2022
Fenerbahce Istanbul
-
Home
How To Watch
May
21
2022
Malatyaspor vs. Fenerbahce
TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)