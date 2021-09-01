How to Watch York United FC vs Atlético Ottawa

The second half of the season begins with a pair of teams desperate for a win.

Both York United FC and Atlético Ottawa enter this matchup winless in their last three matches, and the two teams are currently in the bottom half of the table as the season makes its turn towards the home stretch and the playoffs.

Ottawa forward Malcolm Shaw, tied for second in the Canadian Premier League in goals, scored the equalizer in the 75th minute of his team's 2-2 draw versus HFX Wanderers on Sunday. Ottawa now hopes to earn a victory over York United, which it played to a 1-1 draw in the teams' only meeting of the season back on August 18.

In its second season in the CPL, wins have been hard to come by for Ottawa. It has only notched three victories on the campaign, only one of which came in the last nine matches. York United has suffered a similar fate, posting two wins in its last 10.

United trails Valour FC by five points with 14 matches to play, and earning a win Wednesday night will apply pressure on Valour, a team it has already beaten once this season.

In their last matchup, both York United and Atlético Ottawa netted second-half goals in a match that statistically Ottawa controlled. It outshot York 21-10, controlled 55.9% of possession and earned seven corner kicks to United’s three.

This game is the second of five between the two clubs this season, with two of the three matches coming in Toronto.

