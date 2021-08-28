How to Watch York United FC at Forge FC

Two-time CPL Champions Forge FC look to beat York United for the second time in a month.

Having won every title in Canadian Premier League history, Forge FC has overcome a sluggish start to win seven of its last 12. The team is now making a charge towards the top of the table, sitting just three points behind Pacific FC.

York United enters this match five points shy of the playoffs. With only one loss in its last five league games, this team is making a solid run at the postseason.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 4:00p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox Soccer Plus

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tied for the league lead with five goals, Mo Babouli has been a reason why Forge FC has been a success this season. His fourth minute goal proved to be the game-winner in a 1-0 victory the first time these two teams faced off in Toronto on July 30.

Just five days later the two sides squared off again. This time York won 1-0 in Hamilton.

In his third season with the club, Forge goalkeeper Triston Henry, has posted four shutouts in his 10 appearances in 2021 but has conceded nine goals in the other six matches.

York United has been among the more undisciplined teams this season, drawing 33 yellow cards (third in CPL), being flagged offsides a league-high 31 times and tying for the league lead with two red cards.

After this match, the two sides will play three more times in 2021, including the regular season finale on November 6 in Toronto.

Regional restrictions may apply.