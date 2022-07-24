Skip to main content

How to Watch Alliance Fastpitch: All-Star Game

The Alliance Fastpitch holds its second annual All-Star game on Sunday live from Kokomo, Indiana.

The Alliance Fastpitch heads to Kokomo, Indiana, on Sunday for the second annual All-Star game presented by Under Armour.

Game Date: July 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Live stream Alliance Fastpitch: All-Star Game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

According to thealliancefastpitch.com, the All-Star Game will be held in conjunction with the 16U & 18U Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series (AFCS). 40 of the top high school seniors from across the country will be featured in the game competing in front of a national audience. The athletes will be divided into two teams – Alliance National and Alliance American — and will battle in one seven-inning game at while over 180 16U and 18U teams will be in town for the AFCS.

It is a great event that showcases some of the best high school softball players from across the country.

Last year, over 43,000 fans showed up to witness the National Team defeat the American Team 10-9.

The players are greeted like royalty with the red carpet treatment and swag bags from Under Armour.

It is a great event and you can catch all the action live on ESPN U.

Regional restrictions may apply.

