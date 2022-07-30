Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 PGF 18U Premier National Championship: Birmingham Thunderbolts vs Select Fastpitch: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The Birmingham Thunderbolts take on Select Fastpitch for the 18U Premier National Championship on Saturday afternoon

The Premier Girls Fastpitch will crown an 18U Premier National Champion on Saturday afternoon when the Birmingham Thunderbolts take on Select Fastpitch.

How to Watch 2022 PGF 18U Premier National Championship: Birmingham Thunderbolts vs Select Fastpitch Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream 2022 PGF 18U Premier National Championship: Birmingham Thunderbolts vs Select Fastpitch on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The Thunderbolts came in second in pool play going 2-1-1. It was a tough time during pool play, but they made it to the bracket and have played well to make the championship game.

Select Fastpitch won their pool going 3-1. They got great pitching as they gave up just four total runs in their four games. The one loss was a 1-0 defeat to Utah Fastpitch Korth.

Both teams have played well throughout the week and now have a shot at becoming a national champion and they get to do it on national television.

Tha championship game will take place at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irving, CA starting at 4 pm ET.

Catch all the live action on ESPN U with the stars of tomorrow taking center stage in one of the best softball tournaments in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
30
2022

2022 PGF 18U Premier National Championship: Birmingham Thunderbolts vs Select Fastpitch

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
Softball

How to Watch 2022 PGF 18U Premier National Championship

By Adam Childsjust now
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
LSU GYMNASTICS
Other

How to Watch Gymnastics US Classic: Junior Women’s Session 2

By Adam Childs19 minutes ago
LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Discovery-Channel-logo
entertainment

How to Watch Shark Rober

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
1658547637999
entertainment

How to Watch Sharks in Paradise

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18739305
Soccer

How to Watch Real Salt Lake at San Jose Earthquakes

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Chibiverse
entertainment

How to Watch Chibiverse Series Premiere

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_18749955
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Juventus

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago