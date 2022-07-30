The Birmingham Thunderbolts take on Select Fastpitch for the 18U Premier National Championship on Saturday afternoon

The Premier Girls Fastpitch will crown an 18U Premier National Champion on Saturday afternoon when the Birmingham Thunderbolts take on Select Fastpitch.

How to Watch 2022 PGF 18U Premier National Championship: Birmingham Thunderbolts vs Select Fastpitch Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Thunderbolts came in second in pool play going 2-1-1. It was a tough time during pool play, but they made it to the bracket and have played well to make the championship game.

Select Fastpitch won their pool going 3-1. They got great pitching as they gave up just four total runs in their four games. The one loss was a 1-0 defeat to Utah Fastpitch Korth.

Both teams have played well throughout the week and now have a shot at becoming a national champion and they get to do it on national television.

Tha championship game will take place at Deanna Manning Stadium in Irving, CA starting at 4 pm ET.

Catch all the live action on ESPN U with the stars of tomorrow taking center stage in one of the best softball tournaments in the country.

