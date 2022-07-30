The top high school senior softball players battle it out on Saturday night in the 2022 PGF High School Senior All-American Game.

On Saturday night, one of the top events in fastpitch softball takes place with the 2022 PGF High School Senior All-American Game.

How to Watch 2022 PGF High School Senior All American Game Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

44 of the top seniors across the country will get the honor of playing in the prestigious event looking to make a name for themselves before they start their college career.

The game comes live from Deanna Manning Stadium in Irving, California.

The game will be the east taking on the west as they try and prove which side of the country reigns supreme.

The east will be coached by Lovieanne Jung, Morgan Stuart and Nicole Giordano Stoll while the west is led by Suzy Brazney, national champion Jocelyn Alo and Regan Krause.

It is star-studded group of coaches that will look to lead their set of all-stars to a victory in what should be a great game.

The softball stars of tomorrow will get the spotlight and if you are a softball fan it is a must-watch on Saturday night.

