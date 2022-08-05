How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Stream Live, TV Channel

The second week of the Athletes Unlimited Softball season kicks off Friday with Team Blue taking on Team Orange

The Athletes Unlimited Softball season is five weeks long and Friday week two gets started with two great games. First up is Team Blue captained by Dejah Mulipola taking on Team Orange who is captained by Sahvanna Jaquish. Neither Mulipola nor Jaquish were captains last week, but they have moved into third and second place respectively.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange Today:

Match Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Orange on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Moving up into the top four has allowed them to draft their teams for week two and now they are looking to get a big win in their first game of the week.

Jaquish currently has 438 points after one week and is 14 points back of Carrie Eberle for the top spot on the leaderboard.

She doesn't have a big lead over Mulipola for second place as she is just six points up.

With the top of the leaderboard so close Friday's nights game can change the standings depending on the outcome.

It should be a great first game to week two as both teams look to get the week started off with a big win.

