How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball: Stream Live, TV Channel

The first day of week two wraps up on Friday night with Team Gold taking on Team Purple.

Team Gold and Team Purple play the first of three games in week two on Friday night in the second game of the day. Team Gold is captained by Carrie Eberle, while Team Purple is captained by Kelsey Harshman. Eberle comes into week two at the top of the leaderboard with 452 points, 14 ahead of Sahvanna Jaquish for first place. Harshman is in fourth place 86 points back of Eberle. She is also 66 points back of Dejah Mulipola for third place.

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball, Team Gold vs Team Purple:

Match Date: Aug. 5, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live Stream Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Gold vs Team Purple on fuboTV

The two women were able to draft their team this week due to being in the top four and Friday night they will look to lead their teams to a win in the first game of the week.

They will play three games on three straight days as they fight to stay at the top of the individual standings.

Eberle was the captain of Team Blue last week and won her first two games, but dropped the third game 9-3 to Team Purple.

