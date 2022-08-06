Skip to main content

How to Watch Jenison (MI) vs Irmo (SC): Stream Softball Junior League World Series Championship Live, TV Channel

Jenison (MI) takes on Irmo (SC) on Saturday afternoon in the Softball Junior League World Series championship game

The Softball Junior League World Series is down to two teams and Saturday afternoon Junison (MI) will battle Irmo (SC) for the title. They are a combined 11-1 during the tournament and have looked like the two best teams all week long. Jenison, the winner of the Central Region, knocked off Las Vegas (NV) 8-7 in the semifinals. Irmo, who came out of the Southeast Region, took down Bago City, Philippines 6-4 in their semifinal game. The wins put the two teams a victory away from claiming the coveted title of the Junior League World Series champion and you can catch the game live at 5pm EST on ESPN2.

How to Watch Softball Junior League World Series Championship: Jenison (MI) vs Irmo (SC) Today:

Game Date: Aug. 6, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Softball Junior League World Series Championship: Jenison (MI) vs Irmo (SC) on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Jenison, though, almost didn't make the finals as it needed to come back twice to secure its semifinal win. It scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings and then after giving up a run in the top of the ninth it scored two in the bottom to take home the exciting win. 

Saturday it will look to get another win against the only team that beat it in the tournament. Irmo scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh of their first meeting to come away with a 6-5 win.

Irmo will look to do it again as they try and finish the tournament undefeated and come home with the World Series championship.

