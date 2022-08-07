How to Watch Waco, TX vs. Frankford, DE: Stream Softball Live, TV Channel

The finals of the Senior League Softball World Series takes place Sunday when Waco, TX takes on Frankford, DE.

The Senior League Softball World Series is down to two teams on Sunday with the team from Waco, TX taking on the team from Frankford, DE. The two teams will play for the World Series Championship live from the Lower Sussex Little League Complex in Roxana, DE. The game will be televised on ESPN2 starting at 7 p.m. ET.

The two teams have made it through their pool and then two main bracket games to make it to the finals and Sunday they get a chance for a dream win and the title of World Series Champion.

How to Watch Senior League Softball World Series: Waco, TX vs. Frankford, DE Today:

Game Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream Senior League Softball World Series: Waco, TX vs. Frankford, DE on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Frankford enters Sunday's game fresh off an easy 9-2 win in the semifinals. It knocked off Palmdale, CA, 5-2, in the quarterfinals and is now 5-1 in the tournament.

Waco comes in a perfect 6-0 in the tournament and is coming off a huge 9-2 win against Ft. Myers in the semifinals. It beat Calgary 11-1 in the quarterfinals and has been rolling through the tournament. Waco has been dominant and Sunday it will look to stay hot and get a championship.

