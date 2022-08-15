Skip to main content

How to Watch Southeast vs Asia-Pacific: Stream Little League Softball World Series Live, TV Channel

The Southeast takes on Asia-Pacific on Monday afternoon in the consolation game of the Little League Softball World Series

The Southeast and Asia-Pacific take the field on Monday afternoon playing for third place in the Little League Softball World Series. The two teams came up short of their ultimate goal of taking home a title, but can still be proud of their accomplishments in Greenville, NC this week. The two teams both had to win an elimination game on Saturday to make the semifinals and got a victory, but came up just a bit short on Sunday. They will have to put the disappointment behind them as they try and get one more win before heading home.

How to Watch Little League Softball World Series: Asia-Pacific vs Southeast Today:

Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League Softball World Series: Asia-Pacific vs Southeast on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Now!

The Southeast just couldn't get by the Southwest on Sunday losing 5-1. A day after losing a heartbreaking 1-0 game to the team from Texas, the Southeast gave up four runs in the last two innings to take the loss on Sunday.

Asia-Pacific was also doomed by an old foe. It was no-hit by Mid-Atlantic on Saturday and lost 2-0 to send it to an elimination game. It got another opportunity against the team from Maryland, but this time it was no match as it lost 11-0. It was a tough loss, but it will look to bounce back and get a win on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

