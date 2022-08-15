How to Watch Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic: Stream Softball Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic Championship: Stream Little League Softball World Series Live, TV Channel

Southwest takes on Mid-Atlantic on Monday evening in the championship game of the Little League Softball World Series.

The Little League Softball World Series is down to two teams and on Monday evening, Southwest will take on Mid-Atlantic for the title. The two teams have made it through their bracket undefeated and are now just one win away from a World Series championship. 

Southwest took down the Southeast 5-1 on Sunday to win the Orange bracket, while Mid-Atlantic routed Asia-Pacific 11-0 in the Purple Bracket final. It has been a great tournament for both teams and Monday's championship game should be a good one.

How to Watch Little League Softball World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic Today:

Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream Little League Softball World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Now!

The Southwest team comes into the final 4-0, having beat the Northwest 13-4 and Latin America 2-0, before beating the Southeast two straight times. It beat the Southeast 1-0 in the first game and then got its bats going again in the semifinal to advance.

The Mid-Atlantic team has had great pitching so far in the tournament, as it has given up just two total runs in four games. The last two games against Asia-Pacific have been even better, as the team has pitched two straight shutouts, including a no-hitter.

Regional restrictions may apply.

