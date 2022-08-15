How to Watch Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic: Stream Softball Live, TV Channel

How to Watch Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic Championship: Stream Little League Softball World Series Live, TV Channel
The Little League Softball World Series is down to two teams and on Monday evening, Southwest will take on Mid-Atlantic for the title. The two teams have made it through their bracket undefeated and are now just one win away from a World Series championship.
Southwest took down the Southeast 5-1 on Sunday to win the Orange bracket, while Mid-Atlantic routed Asia-Pacific 11-0 in the Purple Bracket final. It has been a great tournament for both teams and Monday's championship game should be a good one.
How to Watch Little League Softball World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic Today:
Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream Little League Softball World Series: Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic on fuboTV: Start Your Free Trial Now!
The Southwest team comes into the final 4-0, having beat the Northwest 13-4 and Latin America 2-0, before beating the Southeast two straight times. It beat the Southeast 1-0 in the first game and then got its bats going again in the semifinal to advance.
The Mid-Atlantic team has had great pitching so far in the tournament, as it has given up just two total runs in four games. The last two games against Asia-Pacific have been even better, as the team has pitched two straight shutouts, including a no-hitter.
Regional restrictions may apply.