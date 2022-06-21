Skip to main content

How to Watch Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Home Run Derby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz will host his annual charity softball game in North Dakota.

This is the third annual Carson Wentz charity softball event. While a lot has changed on the field for Wentz in the past several years, this has become quite the tradition in North Dakota. The new Washington Commanders quarterback has hosted this charity game with other former players from North Dakota State. Wentz of course was a standout prospect at NDSU before he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. 

How to Watch Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Home Run Derby Today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KXJB-Fargo, ND)

Live stream Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation Charity Home Run Derby on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

This AO1 Foundation charity and this game will benefit several organizations. Funds will be distributed between the Haiti Sports Complex, Thy Kingdom Come Food Truck and the AO1 Foundation’s Sports Program. AO1 stands for "audience of one" referring to his faith. The event will be held at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, ND. The home run derby will start the event, followed by a nine-inning softball game. The evening will end with a fireworks show. 

Wentz is one of the biggest athletes to ever come from the state and he continues to give back to the community no matter how far away he is. If you're in the North Dakota community, you're not going to want to miss the return of the state's native son. 

