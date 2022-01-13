Athletic Club will be looking to reach its second straight final when it does battle with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in a semifinal clash on Thursday night.

Can Athletic Club upset Atletico Madrid and make it to its second straight final. The winner will face either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the final, which is due to take place on Sunday.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

After cruising to a 5-0 victory over second-tier Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa del Rey last week, Atletico Madrid was forced to settle for just a point in La Liga when it played to a 2-2 draw at Villarreal on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club have seen similar results in recent meetings, as they have won, drawn and lost two games each in their last six matches, including a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano in September.

Atletico Madrid will have to adjust without star forward Antoine Griezmann, who is ruled out until February with a muscle injury.

Athletic Club, who managed to beat Real Madrid at this stage last season, will be looking to become the first team since Barcelona between 2009 and 2011 to retain the Super Cup.

