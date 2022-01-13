Skip to main content

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Athletic Club will be looking to reach its second straight final when it does battle with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in a semifinal clash on Thursday night.

Can Athletic Club upset Atletico Madrid and make it to its second straight final. The winner will face either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the final, which is due to take place on Sunday.

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream the Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After cruising to a 5-0 victory over second-tier Rayo Majadahonda in the Copa del Rey last week, Atletico Madrid was forced to settle for just a point in La Liga when it played to a 2-2 draw at Villarreal on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club have seen similar results in recent meetings, as they have won, drawn and lost two games each in their last six matches, including a goalless draw at the Wanda Metropolitano in September.

Atletico Madrid will have to adjust without star forward Antoine Griezmann, who is ruled out until February with a muscle injury.

Athletic Club, who managed to beat Real Madrid at this stage last season, will be looking to become the first team since Barcelona between 2009 and 2011 to retain the Super Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club

TV CHANNEL: ESPN 2
Time
1:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Atletico Madrid
Spanish Super Cup Soccer

How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Club

just now
Penguins
MLB

How to Watch AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Without Cable

4 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso

5 minutes ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Ethiopia

3 hours ago
USATSI_17023602
Figure Skating

How to Watch Figure Skating European Championships - Women's Short Program

5 hours ago
Golf Course
Asian Tour Golf

How to Watch Singapore International Championship, First Round

13 hours ago
boise state
NBA

How to Watch Boise State at Nevada

15 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

15 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy