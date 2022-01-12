La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid pause their domestic commitments for an exported El Clasico clash in this year's Spanish Super Cup.

The Spanish Super Cup returns to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as El Clasico opponents Real Madrid and Barcelona battle it out to qualify for the final in Riyadh.

Copa del Rey titleholders Barca take on La Liga leaders Real in an effort to distract from their recent struggles, with the gap between these titans the widest it’s been in some years.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Today

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That void pertains to performance as much as it does actual league position, with Spanish pace-setters Real currently 17 points above the Blaugrana, who sit sixth after passing the season’s midway point.

Barcelona (13) and Real (11) boast dominant records in the Super Cup and have met in the decider on seven occasions, though their semi-final clash ensures they won’t add to that tally in 2022.

In fact, excluding Real’s haul of Super Cup medals, Barca have lifted the trophy as many times as every other team in Spain combined.

Manager Xavi was a player at the Camp Nou for six of those, and the 41-year-old will hope that wisdom lends itself well as the club seeks to win El Clasico for the first time since March 2019.

And there’s a possibility new signing Ferran Torres will have a chance to make his debut following a January move from Manchester City:

Torres recently contracted COVID-19 but was allowed to fly out to Saudi Arabia after testing negative on Monday, while Barca have also cleared the required space on their wage cap to register the forward.

He’ll hope to inspire some change considering his new employers have won just three of their last nine fixtures in all competitions, with Xavi’s arrival yet to bear much improvement regarding results.

Real will be targeting more of the same, meanwhile, considering they’ve won the last four meetings with their Catalan nemeses and have lost just once in their last 18 outings.

Carlo Ancelotti masterminded a 2-1 win at the Camp Nou in October—his first clash against Barca in more than six years—and will have high hopes of replicating that result in Riyadh.