How to Watch Spanish Super Cup Final: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao

The four-team Spanish Super Cup tournament will conclude on Sunday, with Real Madrid taking on Athletic Bilbao in the championship game.

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

The Spanish Super Cup is a tournament that pits the winners and runners up of the Copa del Rey and La Liga against each other. It expanded to a four team tournament for 2019-20 after having been a two-team contest starting in 1982.

Since the expansion to four teams, Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have been the two teams to win the tournament. Overall, Real Madrid has 11 titles and fie runner up finishes, while Athletic Bilbao has three titles and has finished second twice.

To advance to this year's final, Real Madrid first had to get past Barcelona. It took extra time for that to happen, with Real Madrid emerging with a 3-2 victory. Tied at 2-2 after regulation, the team went on top for good in the 98th minute with a Federico Valverde goal.

Athletic Bilbao defeated Atletico Madrid in the semifinals by a 2-1 margin, overcoming a 1-0 deficit with a pair of goals late, with a 77th-minute equalizer from Yeray followed by the game-winner a few minutes later from Nico Williams.

These teams last met in December in a La Liga contest, with Real Madrid winning. In fact, Real Madrid has won the last three meetings of these teams. Athletic Bilbao beat Real Madrid last year in the Super Cup semifinals, but hasn't beaten it in La Liga play since 2015.

