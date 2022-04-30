How to Watch Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City can move up to third in the Women’s Super League standings for the first time this season provided they get a point or more against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

After winning 10 in a row across all competitions, Gareth Taylor’s side has moved on from their woeful start to the campaign but is running out of time to make their last-ditch rise up the table.

Hope Powell’s women are in decidedly worse form after losing their last two outings, suffering a 1-0 defeat away to Manchester United in their most recent road fixture.

City boasted six different goalscorers when they romped to a 6-0 rout at the People’s Pension Stadium in January, hopeful that home advantage will produce a similarly one-sided walloping this weekend.

The Seagulls sit seventh in the table as things stand and are hoping to fare better than the Leicester City side that succumbed 4-0 away to City last Monday:

That result put the Citizens within touching distance of wrapping up their spot in next season’s Champions League, while Powell’s underdogs have very little to play for in the coming weeks.

Taylor’s outfit are hoping to make it an eighth consecutive campaign finishing among the WSL’s top three, and with a game in hand over arch-rivals United directly above, their chances look good.

City skipper Steph Houghton remains the primary injury concern for City and won’t feature against the Seagulls, though Taylor could well rotate his options for their penultimate home game this season.

Brighton striker Fliss Gibbons is available again after missing the recent defeat to last-place Birmingham City, with no other fresh absences to contend with.

