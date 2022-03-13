How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City FA Women's Super League

Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City on Matchday 17 of the FA Women's Super League on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur, on 28 points, is enjoying a three-match undefeated streak in league play which has it sitting in fourth place in the Super League standings. The club is just one spot above visiting side Manchester City, who is in fifth place with 23 points in 14 matches.

How to Watch FA Women's Super League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City Sunday:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Tottenham's current streak started with a 4-0 thrashing over Brighton & Hove Albion on Matchday 14, with goals from Kyah Simon, Ashleigh Neville and Shelina Zadorsky on the day. That was followed by a 2-0 victory at Birmingham City with goals from Neville again and Ria Percival to secure the club's second win in a row.

Most recently, Tottenham tied 0-0 away at Reading, a match played at Madejski Stadium.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are coming off of a 1-0 derby victory over bitter rivals Manchester United, where an 81st-minute strike from Caroline Weir was enough to secure all three points and paint Manchester blue.

Tottenham and Manchester City actually met not too long ago at the beginning of February in the semifinal of the FA WSL Cup. City came away with a 3-0 victory off of goals from Jess Park, Khadija Shaw and Lauren Hemp putting the club in the Cup Final.

The club then won the WSL Cup after beating Chelsea 3-1 in the Final thanks to goals from Weir (2) and Ellen White.

