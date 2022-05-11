Skip to main content

How to Watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juventus and Inter Milan face off in the Coppa Italia final at the historic Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday.

"Matches against Juventus are always different from all others," is what Inter Milan captain Samir Handanovic had to say fewer than 24 hours before the cup final between the two historic Italian clubs in Rome. Inter is still fighting for the Serie A title as well, sitting two points below AC Milan currently at the top of the standings with just two matches left to play. 

Juventus, meanwhile, has already secured its top-four finish in the Italian first division, with the Scudetto already out of reach for la Vecchia Signora.

Inter Milan advanced to the final of the Italian Cup following a 3-0 defeat of eternal rival AC Milan in the second leg of the semifinals, where a Lautaro Martínez brace helped secure Simone Inzaghi's team a spot in the final. Robin Gosens scored the third in the match.

Juventus defeated Fiorentina 3-0 on aggregate in the other semifinal matchup, with a 2-0 finish in the second leg sealing the matchup in favor of Massimiliano Allegri's men.

Juventus and Inter Milan face off in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday in Rome where Allegri could become the most successful coach in the tournament's history with five titles if la Vecchia Signora is able to come away with the win over the Milanese club.

