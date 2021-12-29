The 2021 Supertaça de Futsal — also known as the Portuguese Futsal Super Cup — will take place on Wednesday as Sporting and Benfica meet.

How to Watch Supertaça de Futsal: Sporting vs. Benfica Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV (Canada)

Live stream Benfica vs. Sporting on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Futsal is a football-based game that is played indoors on a hard court and features two teams of five players each, with one of those five serving as the goalkeeper. Unlike soccer, futsal allows unlimited substitutions. The ball used is smaller than the traditional soccer ball.

The Portuguese Futsal Super Cup is a yearly competition that pits the winners of the Portuguese Futsal First Division and the winner of the Portuguese Futsal Cup against each other. This year's game will see Sporting and Benfica facing off, a matchup that should be familiar to futsal fans.

Since 2006, the winner of this game has either been Sporting or Benfica, and while the two sides haven't always faced off in this contest, they have faced in two of the last three playings of the event, with Sporting winning 3-2 in 2017 and 6-2 in 2019. You can also see the difference in competition level when the two don't play, as 2018 saw Sporting face Fabril and come away with an 11-0 victory.

The two teams are likely to meet again in 2022, as they're two of the four remaining teams in the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Regional restrictions may apply.