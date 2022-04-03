The swimming open water nationals take place in Florida in Fort Myers Beach with four different events crowning a national champion.

Fort Myers Beach will host the open water nationals this year and it includes different events for both the men and women.

How to Watch Swimming Open Water Nationals + Junior Championships:

Meet Date: April 3, 2022

Meet Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (WFMJ-Youngstown, OH)

The event starts with the 10K open national championship that allows swimmers of any age to compete for a national title.

Next up is the 5K junior national championship which is for both boys and girls ages 15 and under.

That is followed by the 5K national championship that is again open for any swimmer to compete in.

The final competition is the 7.5K junior national championship that is for swimmers ages 16-17.

It is a great event hosted by USA Swimming and gives the best swimmers in the country the opportunity to compete outside of the pool and in sunny southwest Florida.

Swimmers are not only competing for a national championship, they are also trying to qualify to be selected to compete in the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary in June of this year.

