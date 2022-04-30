Skip to main content

How to Watch USA Swimming International Team Trials: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Team USA is holding trials for Swimming International Team with records falling here this week.

The USA Swimming team is getting into high gear with the USA Swimming International Team Trials that have already started this week and will be culminating over the weekend. This is the first event for Team USA leading into their next event in Budapest and the 2022 World Championships that will take place from mid-June through July. As the weather warms up the summer events and sports are starting to ramp up starting today.

How to Watch USA Swimming International Team Trials today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Watch USA Swimming International Team Trials online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michael Andrews broke the American record in the 50 breast event showcasing a star in the pool for Team USA going forward:

This competition started on Tuesday and has stretched throughout the week with several events taking place and records falling. The star on the men’s side has to be Caeleb Dressel while the women are led by Katie Ledecky.

Ledecky won her sixth and seventh medals at the last Olympic games and is the star of the sport for the women.

There are a lot of up-and-coming young swimmers that will be coming for her, looking to take her place and become the new face of the pool for USA women.

Dressel also has seven gold medals to his name as the best men’s swimmer and the best since Michael Phelps absolutely owned the pool during his run. There is a lot of ground to make up as the 25-year-old has seven medals in contrast to Phelps’ 28 total Olympic medals (23 gold) to his name. 

Swimming

