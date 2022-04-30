The top swimmers from across the United States take part in the international team trials this weekend at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Saturday is the last day of team trials for team USA for the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Hawaii.

How to Watch USA Swimming International Team Trials Today:

Meet Date: April 30, 2022

Meet Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CNBC

It's the fifth and final day of racing with the women's 1500-meter freestyle, men's and women's 200 individual medley, men's 800-meter freestyle and the men's and women's 50-meter freestyle taking center stage.

The last event of the day, the 50-meter freestyle, is back for the first time since 2019.

Chase Kalisz is a highlighted swimmer on Saturday looking to qualify for a record-tying fifth time for the FINA World Championships. He will be competing in the 200-meter individual medley.

He would join Michael Phelps, Natalie Coughlin, Haley Anderson, Nathan Adrian and Matt Grevers as the only others to qualify five times. Katie Ledecky is also trying to qualify for the fifth time but will have already swam before Saturday.

The last day of qualifications should be exciting as the USA team will wrap its final group of swimmers for its team to compete in Hungary

