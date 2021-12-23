Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch Porto vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    An exciting matchup in the round of 16 for the Taça de Portugal when Portuguese giants face off in Porto vs. Benfica.
    O Clássico, the most anticipated faceoff between two of Portugal's strongest clubs, Porto and Benfica, is set to take place on Thursday. The winners of this match will earn a place in the quarterfinals of the Taça de Portugal, where they will face Leça.

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Benfica TV

    Live stream Porto vs. Benfica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Porto narrowly edge out Benfica in their 247-match history of the competition,  holding a total of 97 victories — nine more than their Lisbon rivals. Benfica last defeated Porto in 2019.

    Benfica are off the heels of a dominant 7-1 victory against Marítimo, with Darwin Núñez scoring first just three minutes into the game, and again at 18 minutes. These two opening goals officially made Núñez the top goalscorer in the Primeira Liga — a position that speaks to his rising value for Benfica, going into this game and beyond.

    Porto, likewise, earned a victory in their last match, with Monteiro, Díaz and Sanusi marking their names on the scorecard against Vizela. They retain their place at the top of the league table and remain the team to beat in their current eight-win run in all domestic competition.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Porto vs. Benfica

    TV CHANNEL: Benfica TV
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
