How to Watch the 2020 Ryder Cup, Day Two

The morning team segment of the first day saw Team USA come out to a 3-1 lead in the Ryder Cup giving them the momentum coming into today.

Europe has dominated the Ryder Cup over the years and decades, but Team USA came out on Friday morning looking like a team motivated to reverse that trend. They won three of the four pairings straight up to take a 3-1 lead, only losing to the pairing that happened to feature the No. 1 golfer in the world Jon Rahm, and a legend of the game Sergio Garcia. Even with that win, Team USA won the next three pairings and in pretty convincing fashion with no game going to the 18th hole and one stopping after 15.

How to Watch the Ryder Cup Day 2:

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Team Europe had to feel good about the day after the first match win, taking it six holes to three (3 and 2) and getting to end the morning early on the 16th hole. Then, it went wrong for them almost immediately.

Team Europe had to feel good about the day after the first match win, taking it six holes to three (3 and 2) and getting to end the morning early on the 16th hole. Then, it went wrong for them almost immediately.

Team USA built leads in all three matches after the first seven holes. Overall through seven holes in all three matches, they went 11-4-6 in those holes to build leads that were not surmountable by any Europe pairing.

The most impressive pairing was defending FedEx Cup Champion Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele who won the first five holes, tied the next four and closed the match out with wins on 14 and 15 to make short work of Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter.

Later today there will be four-ball action and tomorrow morning it will repeat with foursomes in the morning and four-ball in the afternoon.

