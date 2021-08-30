How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open First Round

Novak Djokovic looks to capture a calendar slam as Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty battle it out at the US Open.

The US Open kicks off this week, and all eyes are on Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic is far and away the favorite coming into this tournament that lacks star power without Nadal and Federer. The Serbian is coming off a baffling performance at the Olympics but still has a chance to capture the historic calendar slam. If completed, he’d be the first man to accomplish the feat since 1969.

How to Watch:08/30/2021

Time: 12:00pm ET



TV: ESPN

You can stream the meet on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

On the woman’s side, there’s a swell of talent at the top. Serena Williams withdrew to recover from a hamstring injury leaving Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka to battle it out. Osaka slipped to the world’s number three ranking, but she’s still the reigning champion in New York. She’s won two of the last three US Opens and has cemented herself as a dominant force anytime the tournament is played.

Barty, the world number one, is the favorite coming in. When it comes to the US Open, though, she’s yet to be able to make it to the finals, let alone to capture the sterling silver. A win here would further widen the gap in the overall rankings points. If she was to meet up with Osaka down the road, it would be the decider in their head-to-head series that’s knotted at 2-2.

The tournament runs from August 30th to September 12th.

