How to Watch the U.S. Open Men’s Final

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic goes for a record 21st Grand Slam title and a calendar Grand Slam against Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men's player in the world, will square off against second-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final Sunday.

Djokovic has his eyes on a calendar Grand Slam and the men's record of 21 individual major titles, but Medvedev will try to prevent history and take the title for himself.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Medvedev defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets. He trailed 5-2 in the second set but roared back to a 7-5 win, then took the final set 6-2.

Medvedev has lost just one set in the tournament, and in his quarterfinal against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Medvedev's win sets up a rematch of this year's Australian Open final, in which Djokovic beat Medvedev in straight sets.

Djokovic topped Alexander Zverev in five sets in his semifinal. After, Djokovic dropped the first set, the pair traded sets for the rest of the match. In the fifth set, Djokovic jumped to a 5-0 lead and won 6-2 to advance to the final.

Will Djokovic complete the calendar Grand Slam, or will Medvedev win his first major championship?

