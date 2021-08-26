How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open Second Round Qualifier

With one qualifier day in the books and several awesome performances, what is in store for the U.S. Open Tournament qualifiers on day two?

Another day, another 64 match-ups in the 2021 U.S. Open qualifier. Between the men and the women, there are a lot of hopefuls looking to make their mark in the world of tennis. They will have their chance on 14 courts starting in the late morning and finishing in the afternoon with a full day of tennis on the docket!

Can someone from the qualifier do the impossible and win the 2021 U.S. Open?

One of the most exciting moments of the first day of qualifiers was this amazing back-and-forth that led to the coolest point of the day from Katherine Gerlach:

That moment of the day came on Court 13 in the third match-up of the day. Magic on the 13th! Maybe Court 13 will be the court to watch for the next three days for more awesome moments and magic.

Over the past 10 years, the U.S. Open has seen some incredible moments and winners. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have each won three tournaments, including beating each other once each. Last year was probably the most exciting U.S. Open since 2009 as Dominic Theim outlasted Alexander Zverev in five sets, which culminated in an exhausting 7-6 (8-6) finish.

For the women, it has been the decade of Serena Williams and the rise of Naomi Osaka. Williams has won three U.S. Opens in the past ten years while playing in the final an additional three years. Osaka defeated Williams one of those years and has two wins in the past three years.

Side note: Victoria Azarenka has been a bridesmaid three times, but never a bride. Can she break through for her first victory this year?

