How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Women’s Semifinals

The U.S. Open is down to the final four women and will feature a first-time winner of the event outright for the first time since 2005.

Every year since 2005 there has been a previous champion in the women’s singles semifinals of the U.S. Open. This year, that all changes with four semifinalists who have never won the event. In fact, none of them have won a major event period. Today is going to be a historic day in women’s tennis!

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 9, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Women’s Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

What did you do the day after your 19th birthday? Did you step on the court in the U.S. Open quarterfinals and defeat a top-five player in the world?

Leylah Fernandez (WTP No. 73) of Canada was the first to punch her ticket to the semifinals. She was absolutely stellar in the first set against Elina Svitolina (WTP No. 5) before dropping the second set, and then winning the third set and match in an exciting back and forth!

Fernandez's path to the Semi-Finals was about as tough as it comes, as the Canadian had to defeat Naomi Osaka (WTP No. 3), Angelique Kerber (WTP No. 17) and Svitolina in succession. She won her first three matches as an 18-year-old before defeating Svitolina the day after her 19th birthday.

She will take on Aryna Sabalenka (WTP No. 2) of Belarus, who was absolutely dominant in her quarterfinal. In fact, Sabalenka has won nine sets in a row and 10 of 11 sets in the U.S. Open overall, 66-31 games.

On the other side of the bracket, Emma Raducanu of Great Britain (WTP No. 150) started off by giving up the first three games against Belinda Bencic (WTP No. 12), before winning six straight games to take the first set, then closed her out 6-4 to remain undefeated in sets this tournament (10-0). She faces Greece's Maria Sakkari (WTP No. 18) in the second semifinal. It was a competitive match in the quarterfinals for Sakkari on paper and points, but she was in control and the match was fairly one-sided.

Who is going to win their first U.S. Open this week?

Regional restrictions may apply.