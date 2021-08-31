August 31, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the U.S. Open First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

As the 141st U.S. Open kicks off this week, Novak Djokovic will look to complete a feat only five tennis players have ever accomplished.
Author:

Djokovic will be seeking to complete a calendar Grand Slam, or victory in all four Grand Slam events in the same year. Only five other tennis players (Don Budge, Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Rod Laver) have achieved the feat.

Djokovic will be seeking to complete a calendar Grand Slam, or victory in all four Grand Slam events in the same year. Only five other tennis players (Don Budge, Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Rod Laver) have achieved the feat.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN 

Watch the U.S. Open First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

In 2020, Dominic Thiem won the men’s tournament, while Djokovic defaulted in the fourth round. Naomi Osaka won on the women’s side by defeating Victoria Azarenka and Jennifer Brady in the finals and semifinals.

Big names like Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are not participating due to injuries. Venus Williams will also not be in the field. The absences could allow younger players to flourish.

Regional restrictions may apply.

