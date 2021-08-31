How to Watch the U.S. Open First Round

As the 141st U.S. Open kicks off this week, Novak Djokovic will look to complete a feat only five tennis players have ever accomplished.

The top seeds in the men's and women's brackets at the U.S. Open both will take the court on the second day of the tournament. Ashleigh Barty will the court at 2 p.m. and Novak Djokovic at 7 p.m.Djokovic, history can be made on the court this week. Only Don Budge, Maureen Connolly, Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Rod Laver have ever won the Grand Slam.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Djokovic has already won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

In 2020, Dominic Thiem won the men’s tournament, while Djokovic defaulted in the fourth round. Naomi Osaka won on the women’s side by defeating Victoria Azarenka and Jennifer Brady in the finals and semifinals.

Big names like Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are not participating due to injuries. Venus Williams will also not be in the field. The absences could allow younger players to flourish.

