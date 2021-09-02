How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Second Round

The first day of round two brought some exciting tennis and today brings in both world’s number one players on the men’s and women’s side!

The day kicks off with women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty taking the court with Denmark’s Clara Tauson, both of which routed their first-round opponents. Then in primetime men’s world number one Novak Djokovic takes on the Netherlands Tallon Griekspoor, who eked out a win in the first round in five long sets. In between, there are several awesome matchups and ranked players taking the court looking to move on to the third round this weekend.

Can the world’s number one players march on to the third round today?

How to Watch:

Date: September 2, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

World’s number one, Novak Djokovic had more of a challenge than he expected in the first round losing the second set in a tough back-and-forth before taking care of business and moving on to the second round:

On the women’s side, there are several awesome ranked players taking the court today with Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic, 4th), Bianca Andreescu (Canada, 6th), Iga Swiatek (Poland, 7), Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic, 10th), and a handful more! For the most part, the women’s bracket has held strong to form, with subtle upsets.

For the men, Alexander Zverev (Germany, 4th), Matteo Berrettini (Italy, 6th), Denis Shapovalov (Canada, 7th), Hubert Hurkacz (Poland, 10th), and many more take the court vying to move on in the tournament! There were several upsets yesterday on the men’s side, shaping up an exciting day of tennis!

There will also be men’s and women’s doubles as well as mixed double’s throughout the schedule today.

Who are you watching today?

