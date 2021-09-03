How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Third Round

It took a few days of qualifying and four nights, but the first two rounds of the U.S. Open are a wrap with the 32 best tennis players left standing.

Today’s third round is full of pairings from Wednesday’s second-round matchups between the men (singles and doubles), women (singles and doubles), and the mixed doubles teams. There are a few showcase matchups as the 2021 U.S. Open is starting to pick up the intensity. There are 32 men, 32 women and 16 teams from each of the double’s groupings remaining. On the court today fans will see eight men’s and eight women’s singles matches.

Who is going to march one step closer to the U.S. Open Championship?

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 3, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

World No. 1 women’s tennis player Ashleigh Barty took care of business in two sets, one very uncompetitive opening set and a fairly back-and-forth second to vault her into the third round:

On the men’s side, matches start at 11 a.m. ET with two unranked players, Henri Laaksonen vs. Peter Gojowczyk. From there, every other match features at least one ranked tennis player. No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No. 5 each take on an unranked opponent while No. 12 Felix Auger Aliassime face No. 18 Roberto Bautista Agut at 7 p.m.

The women’s day also starts at 11 a.m. with two ranked tennis players going head-to-head in Elena Rybakina (19) vs. Simona Halep (12).

That is one of five matches Friday on the women’s side that features ranked players squaring off. No. 3 Naomi Osaka takes on Leylah Fernandez of Canada at 7 p.m. The third round is clearly shaping up to pit the best against the best, which is only going to make the rest of the 2021 U.S. Open that much more exciting!

Who are you looking forward to watching today?

