September 4, 2021
How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top-seeded players from the men's and women's sides take the court as the third round of the U.S. Open continues.
Novak Djokovic starts a full schedule at Arthur Ashe Stadium with his quest for a calendar Grand Slam, then Ashleigh Barty kicks off primetime in pursuit of her first U.S. Open win.

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Watch the 2021 U.S. Open Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Novak Djokovic has not seen a real challenge in his first two matches. He ended his second-round match with an emphatic ace.

Barty has not lost a set heading into her third-round match against Shelby Rogers.

Other big matches include Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic vs. Maria Sakkari of Greece on the women's side and Jannik Sinner of Italy vs. Gael Monfils of France on the men's side.

Regional restrictions may apply.

