How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Round of 16

The round of 16 starts Sunday at the U.S. Open as the top players vie for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Upsets rocked the U.S. Open on Friday, as Naomi Osaka, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev lost to lower seeds. Will the upsets continue as the round of 16 starts Sunday?

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

On the women's side, the day features a premier match between Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens. Sabalenka has not lost a set, while Mertens has dropped just one.

The match to watch on the men's side features Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe upset Andrey Rublev in the third round.

