September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Round of 16: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On the men’s side, almost all the top 10 players were gutted on Friday, then on Saturday the women’s side lost the number one player in the world.
Author:

Today features eight matches in the singles tournament of the 2021 U.S. Open between the men and the women’s brackets, six men’s doubles matches, seven women’s doubles matches, and four mixed doubles matches on the day. A full day of tennis, with the best players in the world, several of which are building momentum towards a major title win at the end of the tennis season.

How to Watch:

Date: September 6, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch the 2021 U.S. Open online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

What an unreal match between worlds number one Ashleigh Barty and unranked (WTP No. 43) Shelby Rogers, who lost to Barty FOUR times this year alone turned out to be:

With Ashleigh Barty off the board, the eight women competing today have a wide-open potential run to a major title. American Shelby Rogers (WTP 43) takes on Australian Emma (WTP 150) Raducanu and Belida (WTP 12) takes on Iga Swiatek (WTP 8) of Poland face off to fill the first quarterfinal match-up. The other features Canada’s Bianca Andreescu (WTP 7) vs. Maria Sakkari (WTP 18) of Greece and Karolina Pliskova (WTP 4) of the Czech Republic takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (WTP 15) of Russia to complete the quarterfinals.

On the men’s side world's number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes on Jenson Brooksby (No. 99) of America and Oscar Otte (No. 144) of Germany faces off against Matteo Berrettini (No. 8) of Italy to setup one quarterfinal while Alexander Zverev (No. 4) of Germany takes on Jannik Sinner (No. 16) of Italy and American Reilly Opelka (No. 24) faces off against Lloyd Harris (No. 46) from South Africa to fully lock in the quarterfinals!

So many ranked players have been ousted between Friday and Sunday on both the men’s and the women’s side allowing for some fun Cinderella stories to emerge, while still leaving the door open for history to be made by Djokovic!

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
6
2021

2021 U.S. Open Fourth Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Novak Djokovic 2
Tennis

How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Round of 16

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch United States vs. Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Soccer

How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Notre Dame
NCAAFB

How to Watch Notre Dame at Florida State

Trey Mullinax
Golf

How to Watch the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round

Fort Valley State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee

trea-turner
MLB

How to Watch Dodgers at Giants

Soccer Fans 2
Soccer

How to Watch LSU vs Arizona State

CFL
Other

How to Watch Blue Bombers vs Roughriders

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy