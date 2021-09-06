How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Round of 16

On the men’s side, almost all the top 10 players were gutted on Friday, then on Saturday the women’s side lost the number one player in the world.

Today features eight matches in the singles tournament of the 2021 U.S. Open between the men and the women’s brackets, six men’s doubles matches, seven women’s doubles matches, and four mixed doubles matches on the day. A full day of tennis, with the best players in the world, several of which are building momentum towards a major title win at the end of the tennis season.

How to Watch:

Date: September 6, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch the 2021 U.S. Open online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

What an unreal match between worlds number one Ashleigh Barty and unranked (WTP No. 43) Shelby Rogers, who lost to Barty FOUR times this year alone turned out to be:

With Ashleigh Barty off the board, the eight women competing today have a wide-open potential run to a major title. American Shelby Rogers (WTP 43) takes on Australian Emma (WTP 150) Raducanu and Belida (WTP 12) takes on Iga Swiatek (WTP 8) of Poland face off to fill the first quarterfinal match-up. The other features Canada’s Bianca Andreescu (WTP 7) vs. Maria Sakkari (WTP 18) of Greece and Karolina Pliskova (WTP 4) of the Czech Republic takes on Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (WTP 15) of Russia to complete the quarterfinals.

On the men’s side world's number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia takes on Jenson Brooksby (No. 99) of America and Oscar Otte (No. 144) of Germany faces off against Matteo Berrettini (No. 8) of Italy to setup one quarterfinal while Alexander Zverev (No. 4) of Germany takes on Jannik Sinner (No. 16) of Italy and American Reilly Opelka (No. 24) faces off against Lloyd Harris (No. 46) from South Africa to fully lock in the quarterfinals!

So many ranked players have been ousted between Friday and Sunday on both the men’s and the women’s side allowing for some fun Cinderella stories to emerge, while still leaving the door open for history to be made by Djokovic!

Regional restrictions may apply.