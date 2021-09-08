How to Watch the U.S. Open Quarterfinals

With half of the quarterfinals complete and in the books, it is time to see if Novak Djokovic can join the field on his quest towards history.

Today closes out the final four quarterfinal matches between the men and the women, four women’s doubles quarterfinal matches and the start of the mixed doubles semi-finals. It is a loaded day of very closely paired matches, with the funnel getting tighter and tighter in the 2021 U.S. Open. There have been too many upsets to count with truly great play from some of today's great players. The gauntlet has been laid out for the final eight men and women in singles, who is going to step up to the challenge?

There has been so much dominant play that the highlights after the fourth round of the U.S. Open are great moments and points in-between absolutely commanding sets and matches from the best players in the world today:

For the women, Australian Emma Raducanu (WTP No. 150) takes on Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic (WTP No. 12) and Karolina Pliskova (WTP No. 4) of the Czech Republic takes on (Maria Sakkari (WTP No. 18) of Greece. Through four matches, Raducanu has gone 8-0 and in very dominant fashion (48-15), just like Bencic (42-20), including a marathon match in the fourth round with Iga Swiatek (WTP No. 8) that went 7-6 (14-12). Both Sakkari and Pliskova have only lost one match

Doubles features the women today, with Su-Wei Hsieh and Elise Mertens take on Cori Gauff and Catherine McNally, Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani take on Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka, Caroline Dolehide and Storm Sanders take on Samantha Stosur and Shuai Zhang, and finally Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk take on Monica Niculescu and Elena-Gabriela Ruse. Mixed doubles semi-finals start today.

On the men’s side, Alexander Zverev (No. 4) of Germany takes on Lloyd Harris (No. 46) of South Africa and Matteo Berrettini (No. 8) of Italy takes on Novak Djokovic (No. 1) of Serbia. Zverev has been red hot winning 11 of the 12 sets he has played, only losing the first set in the third round to American Jack Sock before he had to retire in the fourth set. Harris is not slacking on his end either, winning 12 of his 15 sets so far, while also playing in double’s (second-round loss).

There are so many clashes of styles and pairings of players that are red hot, which means something has to give. So much awesome, exciting tennis today!

