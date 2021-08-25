August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch 2021 U.S. Open First Round Qualifier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fourth major tennis tournament of the year kicks off with four days of qualifying before the men and women begin to play for keeps.
Author:

There are not a lot of big names in the qualifiers, but the U.S. Open is filled with the best tennis players in the world. The world’s number one ranked player, Novak Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win the U.S. Open. Djokovic has already won this year at the Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the French Open, looking for his first-ever Grand Slam.

Is this the Year of Djokovic and the Grand Slam?

How to Watch:

Date: August 25, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Watch 2021 U.S. Open First Round Qualifier online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last year the U.S. Open was won by current world’s number six player, Dominic Thiem:

There will be a total of 64 matches between the men’s and women’s qualifiers on Wednesday. Lot’s of opportunity for players to play their way into the tournament for a chance at glory and immortality.

Djokovic has been on a tear since 2011 winning at least one major all but one year (2017) and multiple majors six years. If he wins the U.S. Open he will be the first player to win a Grand Slam in the same year since in the Open Era since Ron Laver in 1969.

As of today, the odds (per Vegas Insider) have Djokovic as the favorite, with Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas as the next best bets to win the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
25
2021

2021 U.S. Open First Round Qualifier

TV CHANNEL: ESPNEWS
Time
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Novak Djokovic
Tennis

How to Watch 2021 U.S. Open First Round Qualifier

Florida Gators
NCAAFB

How to Watch Florida Gators Football Online

Kansas City Royals
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Astros

FC Edmonton
Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton vs Valour FC

Chicago Cubs
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Cubs

Tina Charles
WNBA

How to Watch Sparks vs. Mystics

Las Vegas Aces
WNBA

How to Watch Aces vs. Sun

Seattle Storm
WNBA

How to Watch Storm vs. Lynx

Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar, New York Mets
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Mets

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy