How to Watch 2021 U.S. Open First Round Qualifier

The fourth major tennis tournament of the year kicks off with four days of qualifying before the men and women begin to play for keeps.

There are not a lot of big names in the qualifiers, but the U.S. Open is filled with the best tennis players in the world. The world’s number one ranked player, Novak Djokovic is the heavy favorite to win the U.S. Open. Djokovic has already won this year at the Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the French Open, looking for his first-ever Grand Slam.

Is this the Year of Djokovic and the Grand Slam?

How to Watch:

Date: August 25, 2021

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPNEWS

Last year the U.S. Open was won by current world’s number six player, Dominic Thiem:

There will be a total of 64 matches between the men’s and women’s qualifiers on Wednesday. Lot’s of opportunity for players to play their way into the tournament for a chance at glory and immortality.

Djokovic has been on a tear since 2011 winning at least one major all but one year (2017) and multiple majors six years. If he wins the U.S. Open he will be the first player to win a Grand Slam in the same year since in the Open Era since Ron Laver in 1969.

As of today, the odds (per Vegas Insider) have Djokovic as the favorite, with Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas as the next best bets to win the tournament.

