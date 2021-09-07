How to Watch the U.S. Open Quarterfinals

We've got four massive quarterfinal matchups between the men and the women’s brackets on the journey to crown a U.S. Open Champion.

Half of the men’s singles bracket takes the court today as well as half of the women’s singles bracket to inch closer to the final pairings of the 2021 U.S. Open. On the doubles side, the men’s and mixed doubles quarterfinals will take place today as well. The days are going from all-day marathons of tennis to fewer, more stressed matches that carry much, much more pressure and weight to them.

How to Watch:

Date: September 7, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

In an awesome back and forth match, a five-set exciting, long, excruciating match, Botic van de Zandschulp (No. 117) upset the No. 11 ranked player in the world, David Schwartzman:

For the men, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 15) takes on Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz (No. 55) and Botic van de Zandschulp (No. 117) of the Netherlands takes on the best player on the court today, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev (No. 2). It has been a journey for Auger-Aliassime in the U.S. In his four matches he has had to play at least four sets three times and really earn his place in the quarterfinals. Now his path to the finals starts with a lesser ranked player followed by potentially back-to-back matches with the world’s number two and one players.

On the doubles side for the men, Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey take on Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury take on Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, John Peers and Filip Polasek take on Pierre Hugues-Herbert and Nicolas Mahunt, and Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares take on Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos. Mixed doubles will have three matches today.

The women’s singles have two potentially awesome matches. First, Elina Svitolina (WTP No. 5) of Ukraine takes on Canada’s Leylah Fernandez (WTP No. 73) then in primetime, Barbora Krejcikova (WTP No. 9) of Czech Republic faces the highest ranked player left in the tournament, Aryna Sabalenka (WTP No. 2) of Belarus.

In four matches, Svitolina and Krejcikova have not dropped a single set. Zero. To be fair, Sabalenka has only dropped one set so far, and Fernandez two sets, so the domination up until the quarterfinals has been felt!

