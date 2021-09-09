How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Men’s Semifinals

There is history in the main event and a battle of two young top-12 players, hungry to stop history's ascent, to get the day started.

Canada snuck in two semifinalists at the U.S. Open in Felix Auger-Aliassime on the men’s side and Leylah Fernandez on the women’s side of the tournament. Here on the men’s side, it has been an up-and-down season for Auger-Aliassime at the majors, starting off getting to the fourth round in the Australian Open, being bounced in the first round of the French Open, getting to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and now he is in the semifinals of the U.S. Open against Daniil Medvedev, who has a championship on his mind.

There has been strong play and some big, big shots leading up to the semifinals from all four players including Auger-Aliassime and Medvedev.

Auger-Aliassime (No. 12) has gone 13-4 (Carlos Alcaraz retired down 3-1) in sets, but it has been a marathon with five sets going to tiebreak. The Canadian kid has been tested from the first round and really showed skill, grit, and perseverance getting to the semifinals.

This season Auger-Aliassime lost in the fourth round in the Australian Open, the first round of the French Open, the quarterfinals of Wimbledon and the first round of the Tokyo Olympics. It has been up and down to say the least.

Medvedev (No. 2) has had one of the cleanest paths to the semifinals going 15-1 in sets, losing 4-6 in the fourth to Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals, and winning his games at an elite rate, 95-46 (zero tiebreaks) overall.

In majors this season Medvedev has been very strong losing to Novak Djokovic in three sets at the Australian Open, getting to the quarterfinals of the French Open and the Tokyo Olympics, before losing in the fourth round of Wimbledon. Medvedev lost to Rafael Nadal in the finals of the 2019 U.S. Open so he has the experience to win this tournament and has played well all season long

These two have not faced off this season and it will be a fun contrast of styles with the energy and athleticism of Auger-Aliassime and the defensive brilliance of Medvedev.

