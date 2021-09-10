How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Men’s Semifinals

Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open semifinals as he seeks a shot at a calendar Grand Slam and a men's-record 21st major championship.

Djokovic turned professional in 2003 and won his first major title in 2008 at the Australian Open. With another win this weekend, Djokovic can break his tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most men's major championships.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch the U.S. Open, Men’s Semifinals online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In his quarterfinal match, Djokovic lost the first set to Matteo Berrettini (ATP No. 8) but took the next three to move into the semifinal round.

Top-ranked Djokovic now will face c (No. 4). Zverev has gone 14-1 in his sets so far this tournament.

Zverev battled Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open; he won the opening set and then Djokovic won the next three. In the Olympics, though, Zverev bested Djokovic. Zverev fell 1-6 in the first set but dominated 6-3 and 6-1 to advance to the gold medal match, which he won.

Regional restrictions may apply.