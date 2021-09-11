September 11, 2021
How to Watch the 2021 U.S. Open, Women’s Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two unranked teenagers face off in the women's final of the U.S. Open.
The unfathomable success of two teenagers on the women’s bracket continues to astound and make this one of the most exciting finals in years. Emma Raducanu (WTP No. 150) of Great Britain takes on Canada's Leylah Fernandez (WTP No. 73) today, but who could have predicted this? 

Fernandez dispatched three top-five players en route to the championship match. Raducanu has just been flat-out dominant. Two tremendous stories, but more importantly, two amazing young players for the future of women’s tennis in the first all-teen final since 1999!

Date: September 11, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Watch the U.S. Open, Women’s Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

These two women have taken different paths to the championship match, but each have played masterful tennis to get here.

Fernandez, who turned 19 the day before the quarterfinals, has played four tough three-set matches to punch her ticket to the final. She took care of her first two opponents fairly easily in straight sets, then knocked off Naomi Osaka (WTP No. 3) in a marathon, 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 for her first upset. But she was just getting started. From there, she knocked off Angelique Kerber (WTP No. 17), Elina Svitolina (No. 5) and Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) in grueling matches to advance to the finals.

The most impressive thing for Fernandez, aside from defeating four straight top 17 players in the world and doing so at 18 and 19 years old, is the various styles of players she has defeated. Right and left-handed players, incredible athletes, awesome powerhouses and everything in-between. What a journey!

On the other side of the net is an 18-year-old that became the first-ever qualifier to make it to a championship (any major championship) in her first U.S. Open. In her six matches, Raducanu is 12-0 in sets and 72-27 in games. The No. 150 ranked player is in her first major tournament.

Raducanu’s path has not been as storied as Fernandez, but she has defeated two Top 18 players and five Top 49 players on her journey. Her story really is about the surreal efficiency and dominance at the U.S. Open this year. None of her first sets have gone past 6-3, and she has only had three 6-4 sets in the second.

Regardless of who wins today, there will be a first-time U.S. Open winner and first-time major championship winner celebrating at Arthur Ashe Stadium!

Regional restrictions may apply.

