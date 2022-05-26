2022 French Open, 2nd Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The fifth day of the 2022 French Open has some marquee women’s and men’s singles matches today.

The second round of the French Open continues on day five from Roland Garros with the final 16 men’s and women’s singles matches, along with 34 total doubles matches from the men, women and mixed teams. The morning starts with the women’s singles taking over the Simonne-Mathieu and Suzanne Lenglen Courts. The action will continue on the MSG channel at 7 a.m. ET and then back to the Tennis Channel at 2:45 p.m. EST today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round today:

Game Date: May 25, 2022

Game Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 3 Paula Badosa was dominant in her first-round match against Fiona Ferro (6-2, 6-0) to advance to the second round.

Badosa takes on Kaja Juvan, who went through Oksana Selekhmeteva in a long, tough straight-set battle. They take the court first on Court Suzanne Lenglen to start the fifth day of action.

Also in action early for the women’s singles draw, No. 8 Karolina Plíšková challenged by Leona Jeanjean, No. 11 Jessica Pegula taking on Anhelina Kalinina, No. 24 Tamara Zidanšek vs. Mayar Sherif with No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova and No. 30 Ekaterina Alexandrova also in action.

Over in the men’s singles, No. 8 Casper Ruud takes on Emil Ruusuvuori in what could be the match of the day.

Ruud is 2-0 against Ruusuvuori with a win this year in Spain and back in 2020 at the U.S. Open. Since then, Ruusuvuori has played excellent tennis overall and should make a strong challenge for Ruud.

There will be more tennis over on MSG at 7 a.m. EST and then the Tennis Channel again for the marquee match at 2:45 p.m. EST.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

2022 French Open, 2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

