2022 French Open, 3rd Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 3rd Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Day five of the 2022 French Open wraps up the third round for the men and women today.

The final 16 singles players will be paired down today with the final matches in the third round of the 2022 French Open from Roland Garros. There are 17 total singles matches today between the men's and women’s draws, with an additional 16 doubles matches between the men, women and mixed pairs. The seventh day of the French Open will see 19 of the top 32 players in the world look to get into the round of 16 today.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Third Round today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Watch 2022 French Open, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

No. 1 Iga Swiatek has won all four sets through two rounds at the French Open over Alison Riske.

Swiatek is also in action taking on Danka Kovinić as she looks to keep her streak of not dropping a set and tournaments won going. 

For the men’s singles draw, the morning starts on Court Simonne-Mathieu with Mackenzie McDonald challenging No. 1 Jannik Sinner with three more singles matches in this session.

No. 7 Andrey Rublev is challenged by Cristian Garin and No. 2 Daniil Medvedev continues his run for his first French Open title against No. 28 Miomir Kecmanović.

The action switches over to the MSG channel at 8 a.m. ET for the remaining matches on the day.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

2022 French Open, 3rd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
