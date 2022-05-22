2022 French Open, Day 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 1: Men's and Women's First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the French Open continues today in France with early round matches.

The French Open features some of the world's best players, and all of the action starts today in Paris. This is a unique major on the calendar for the tennis season as it is the only one played on clay.

How to Watch 2022 French Open, Day 1: Men's and Women's First Round today:

Game Date: May 22, 2022

Game Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch 2022 French Open, Day 1: Men's and Women's First Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barbora Krejčíková won her first and only major at Roland Garros against Anastasia Pavlycuhenkova.

The French Open starts with the 128 best men’s singles players and the 128 best women’s singles players. The doubles draw for the men and women also features 64 total teams in action.

Krejčíková starts her defense of the French Open with D Parry, with potential matches on the horizon with Sloane Stephens, Azarenka or Teichmann, Kontaveit in the semifinals and No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the finals.

Swiatek has won five tournaments in a row and has only dropped four sets in that span, winning seven straight matches in straight sets.

Her dominance will be challenged first by Lesia Tsurenko, then with the more challenging half of the bracket on her way to a potential sixth straight final and eighth semifinal of 2022.

Swiatek has only one major to her name so far in her young career, the 2020 French Open as she targets her second this week.

